Trump’s Favorite Twitter Troll Claims BuzzFeed Is Threatening To Doxx Him

One of President Donald Trump’s favorite Twitter trolls claimed Monday that a BuzzFeed reporter is threatening to reveal his identity.

“I have spoken with a reporter from Buzzfeed and they claim to have found my private Facebook profile, run a background check on me, and are prepared to release my name to the public, despite finding that I have no criminal background, nor is there any Newworthy reason to do so,” Carpe Donktum wrote in a tweet Monday.

I have spoken with a reporter from Buzzfeed and they claim to have found my private Facebook profile, run a background check on me, and are prepared to release my name to the public, despite finding that I have no criminal background, nor is there any Newworthy reason to do so. — Carpe Donktum???? (@CarpeDonktum) July 15, 2019

“I have explained to them that this morally reprehensible act would put not only myself in very real danger, but my family who are VERY MUCH private citizens,” he added, noting that he wishes the media would respect his family’s privacy.(RELATED: Twitter Temporarily Suspended Trump’s Favorite Troll After Posting Tweet Mocking CNN’s Jim Acosta)

Donktum, an account known for creating satirical memes and videos mocking CNN’s coverage of Trump, attended the president’s July 11 social media summit and visited the White House less than a week before the event. He has also posted a photo of himself that is displayed prominently on his Twitter profile.

Trump has retweeted Donktum’s tweets in the past, including one in April mocking former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump also retweeted a video from the account in February poking fun at Democratic lawmakers who attended the president’s 2019 State of the Union speech.

BuzzFeed has not responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request to confirm that the outlet is preparing to reveal Donktum’s identity.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.