Florida Man Makes Videos Of Himself Raping 1-Year-Old Daughter, Sentenced To 70 Years In Prison

A Florida man was sentenced Thursday to 70 years in prison for recording a series of videos showing himself raping his one-year-old daughter that he then posted on the dark web.

James Lockhart, 31, who formerly worked as a paramedic, pleaded guilty to charges of producing, possessing and distributing child pornography in March. He was sentenced to 70 years in prison Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced, the New York Post reports.

Lockhart produced four video clips of himself violating his infant daughter between March 2016 and February 2018, uploading the footage to a dark web forum under the usernames “StrangeWood” and “HardWood,” court records show. (RELATED: Petty Officers Engaged In Group Sex With A Minor – On Camera. Is The Navy’s Response Enough?)

Lockhart’s wife identified the baby in the footage as the couple’s one-year-old daughter, and also identified the hand appearing in the video as her husband’s hand, according to Newsweek.

Lockhart was arrested October 5, 2018 by Homeland Security after they found the footage on his computer along with a massive collection of child pornography including 4,000 images and 43 videos, the NY Post reports.

He also bragged about molesting another one-year-old child, according to authorities.

“This deviant committed the most horrible atrocities imaginable to a one-year-old child,” Homeland Security Investigations Tampa Assistant Special Agent in Charge Michael B. Cochran said.

“HSI’s national and international partnerships have helped ensure that this predator will never again harm a child,” he continued.

