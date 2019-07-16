The Best Headphone Deals We Could Find For Prime Day

Happy Prime Day! The quality of headphones available for purchase continues to climb, and what better time than today to buy yourself the latest, most advanced product. We’ve scoured Amazon and rounded up three great deals on great products we think you should take a peep at. Enjoy!

Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones

Save over $50 dollars this Prime Day on industry-leading Sony Noise Cancelling Overhead Headphones, for $298.00 only today. Hear every word of your favorite tune, each note of your favorite symphony, with Sony’s cutting-edge noise cancellation technology, assuring stunning clarity in even the loudest environments. Sound quality is best-in-class; the headphones stay comfortable all day with an improved with a reworked, slimmer device design; and now Amazon Alexa comes built in.

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

This excellent alternative to more well-known Bose and Sony headphones is available at a $100 discount this Prime Day, for only $99.95. Bluetooth 4.0 and aptX technology delivers awesome wireless sound quality. NoiseGard Active Noise Cancellation lets you listen to whatever you please wherever you may be — airplanes, subways, you name it. The technology is advanced, but it doesn’t come at a price for your battery life: one charge will get you up to 19 hours of use.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

As we mentioned in a previous post, the Beats Solo3 headphones are a steal. For only $139.99, high quality sound blasted from adjustable, cushioned ear cups with multifunction controls on them to take calls, control your music and talk to Siri. The battery life last up to 40 hours and five minutes of charging can give you three hours of playback when the battery is running low. The headphones come with a carrying case, 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable, Universal USB charging cable, Quick Start Guide and a Warranty Card.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Premium Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earphones

These stylish wireless earphones come from high-end Danish speaker-maker Bang & Olufsen, on sale for $210.42, a 30% discount. Near Field Magnetic Induction technology allows for top-notch sound quality, connecting and coordinating both the earphones. And with memory foam and silicone tips, they fit comfortably in your ears.

