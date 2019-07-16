Person Uses Drone To Shoot Fireworks At Party Because The Music Was Too Loud

Somebody thought it was a genius idea to use a drone and fireworks to break up a loud party.

Twitter user @CarlForrest shared an insane video on Twitter Monday afternoon of a drone opening up on a party because an unidentified person was "annoyed" over loud music, and it's absolutely mind-boggling.

The drone showed up, opened fire and people quickly got out of the way. Watch it all go down below.

Annoyed by loud music, man uses drone to hit neighbors with fireworks pic.twitter.com/Mccw3YVeQe — Trap Queen Jigglypuff (@CarlForrest) July 15, 2019

This is such a baller move that I almost have to respect it. Imagine being so annoyed by loud music that you skip the logical steps of calling the police, asking them to turn it down or variety of other options and just jump to opening fire with fireworks with a drone.

I suppose in any war, it’s the man who swings for the fences right from the jump who is most likely to win.

The honest reality of the situation here is that if you play music loud enough to cause this reaction, then you probably had it coming.

There’s nothing worse than the type of person who plays loud music at all hours. I’ve lived within earshot of those kinds of people during my time in college, and they always suck.

Now, would I have launched a drone attack like we’re taking out ISIS in Syria? Probably not, but some people don’t waste time before escalating.

They see a target and move in to obliterate it.

I hope this guy didn’t get in trouble. Sometimes, a hero has to do drastic stuff in order to get the world back on track.

I can promise you this much. I bet his neighbor does a bit more thinking before blasting some bangers throughout the area.