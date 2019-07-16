Nutella – A Poem By The Real Michael Moore

The real Michael Moore read his new poem “Nutella, Nutella” at the underground “Cock’s Den Poetry Night,” leaving an audience of tired, lonely alcoholics speechless.

“Nutella, Nutella I put you on everything, even a ball of mozzarella,” Moore’s awe-inspiring poem began.

“I wish to kiss the lips of Rashida, lips coated with Nutella,” he continued, with Nutella smeared on his cheeks and chin. (RELATED: Michael Moore Participated In Russia-Sponsored Anti-Trump Rally)

Watch to listen to the rest of Moore’s heartfelt and powerful poem.

