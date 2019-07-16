Transgender Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard Wins Two Gold Medals At Pacific Games

A biological male took home two gold medals and a silver medal for New Zealand this month at the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa.

Laurel Hubbard once again steamrolled the competition in the women’s division, finishing first in he snatch-lift and combined categories, according to a Washington Times report published Monday. (RELATED: Transgender Weightlifter Wins Women’s Competition)

The gold medal winner was born as Gavin Hubbard, and competed in the male weightlifting division until the transition in 2012. Hubbard became a household name in 2017 after breaking several records in the female division of the World Masters Games. That year, Hubbard lifted a combined total of 617 lbs in the clean and jerk division, smashing previous records. (RELATED: Health And Human Services Department To Roll Back Obama-Era Transgender Rule)

Another Gold for male-born weightlifter Laurel Hubbard this time at the Pacific games. Hubbard is on track for Olympic Gold at Tokyo 2020. It’s not the women in this photo who should be hanging their heads. Sports policy makers must wake up. #FairPlayForWomen. pic.twitter.com/CJ8sT4Qkub — FairPlayForWomen (@fairplaywomen) July 13, 2019



In 2018, a biological female was able to place first in the Commonwealth Games after Hubbard suffered a gruesome elbow injury.

Hubbard’s dominance continues the trend of transgender athletes’ success in women’s sports. Earlier this month, a group of female power lifters spoke out in favor of an official U.S. power lifting rule that banned biological males from competing in women’s sports, claiming that it creates an unfair advantage for transgender athletes.

Earlier this month, House Democrats passed a bill that would require schools to allow biological males to compete in women’s sports if they identify as female. The Equality Act would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to make “sexual orientation and gender identity” protected classes. The bill was supported by all Democrats and several Republicans.