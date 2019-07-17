The Democratic Party Is Falling Apart, And The Media Missed The Biggest Part Of The Story

If Tuesday’s drama on the House floor showed us anything, it’s that Nancy Pelosi is starting to lose control of her caucus.

By all indicators, the House Speaker might be exiting her leadership role before her scheduled term runs out, and Daily Caller White House correspondent Amber Athey and editorial director Vince Coglianese are here to break down who might ultimately lead the mutiny against her.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your Patriots subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!