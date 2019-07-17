Sen. Johnny Isakson Hospitalized After Serious Fall

Georgia Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson was hospitalized after falling in his apartment and fracturing four ribs, his office announced Wednesday night.

“Senator Isakson was admitted to George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night after falling in his apartment and suffering four fractured ribs,” Maddox said Wednesday. “He is in pain, but resting and doing well. Senator Isakson looks forward to fully recovering and getting back to work for Georgians,” she continued.

Isakson has served in Georgia politics for over 40 years. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013.

The Georgia Senator has been in the Senate since 2005 and was last elected 2016, he is up for reelection in 2022.

(This post is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.)