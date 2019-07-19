How Tucker’s Latest Speech Could’ve Been The Birth Of A New Conservative Movement

Tucker Carlson delivered one of the keynote addresses at the 2019 National Conservatism Conference this past week, and our deputy editor, J. Arthur Bloom, was there to witness it firsthand.

Bloom sat down with Daily Caller contributor Saurabh Sharma to explain how the conference might have been the birth of a new, conservative movement.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your Patriots subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!