NANCE: Elaine Chao Went From Taiwan To Two Presidential Cabinets — And The Media Hates Her For It

There once was a beautiful young Chinese girl, and at age 8, she and her mother emigrated to the United States from Taiwan. Their trip, an ocean journey of 37 days on a cargo ship, followed a three-year family separation as her father prepared a home for the family in New York. Although everything was different, the little girl adapted very well to her new home country.

She quickly learned a new language and culture. She grew up, attended a great college followed by Harvard Business School where she graduated with honors. She watched her father build a company from nothing and was inspired to work in the financial sector. She was so smart and talented that everyone noticed. She began working for great American institutions like the Peace Corps and later the United Way. This woman even went on to serve as a Cabinet secretary — twice, for two different presidents! Add to all of this that she spends time investing in young women.

One would think that this woman would be a feminist icon, that she would grace the cover of women’s magazines and that she would be the poster child for those who advocate for immigration. But NO! That’s not the end of the story.

Despite all of this, Democrats and their friends in the media have come after Secretary Elaine Chao and her family with a vengeance. In just the past month, three orchestrated hit-pieces appeared in the New York Times (“A ‘Bridge’ to China, and Her Family’s Business, in the Trump Cabinet”), in Politico (“Chao created special path for McConnell’s favored projects”), and (my personal favorite) in Vanity Fair (“Oops, Elaine Chao caught pimping her family business with China”). They are immensely hypocritical and deceptive, but they aren’t the only ones.

What reporters should be highlighting (they certainly would if Elaine Chao were a Democrat) is Chao’s historic status in American politics. Elaine Chao should be held up and honored for her incredible accomplishments. Not only is she the first Asian American woman in U.S. history to be appointed to presidential cabinet position, but she is the first Chinese American in U.S. history to be appointed to a cabinet position.

Liberals loves to highlight the strength in our diversity — unless it’s highlighted through a strong conservative woman.

Add to this story that she dared to marry a very, very powerful Republican named Mitch McConnell. Uh oh! Now she’s really a pariah.

So now they’re going after her family, too; a family of strong faith that together realized the American dream through years of hard work and separation while her father prepared a home in New York for his growing family to move to from across the world in Taiwan.

Chao’s parents and her five sisters worked hard building a life in the United States. Chao has described that period of her life: “My sisters and I always felt secure and loved because my parents never lost their optimism, hope, and faith in America’s promise of opportunity. They encouraged us to contribute to society and bring honor to our family and country.”

Now that lifetime of honor is being questioned based upon the political agenda — intent to destroy the legacy of a successful American businessman and his daughters in order to get to the Senate majority leader. It’s wrong, it’s disgusting, and it’s obvious.

As a woman, CEO and president of a major non-profit, as a conservative woman of faith, and as an American, I fully support Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. Feel free to join in, ladies.

Penny Young Nance is president and CEO of Concerned Women for America, the nation’s largest women’s public policy organization. She is the author of the book “Feisty and Feminine: A Rallying Cry for Conservative Women” (Zondervan 2016).

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.