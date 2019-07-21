Venezuelans Are Starving, But Here’s What Members Of The ‘Squad’ Say About Socialism

As Venezuela starves under socialist policies, progressive lawmakers continue to embrace Democratic socialist ideas.

One Venezuelan woman warned Americans about taking on socialist policies.

“I would tell the Americans not to commit to that madness because that is all a lie,” she told journalist and documentary creator Ami Horowitz in an interview. “They lied to us. We don’t have anything to eat. Crime has taken over.” (RELATED: Firefights In Venezuelan Capital As Military Uprising Ensues)

Watch what some members of the “Squad,” like Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, say about socialist policies.

