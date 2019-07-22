The Reason Behind Pence’s Air Force Two Scare? A Drug Dealer, Apparently

Vice President Mike Pence recently bailed on an opioid roundtable in New Hampshire while flying there on Air Force Two, and we can now thank former New York Giants lineman Jeff Hatch for the abrupt cancelation.

Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom sat down with Christian Datoc to talk about the entire story, including the DEA’s investigation into Hatch’s alleged trafficking of more than $100,000 of fentanyl across state lines.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your Patriots subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!