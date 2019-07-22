Cool Off With The Official Margaritaville Margarita Maker- Now Just $199.99

Calling all Jimmy Buffet fans, as it gets deeper into summer, the time for summer parties is now! And what’s a summer party without a nice cold and tasty frozen margarita? While many inferior products exist on the market, for the tastiest margaritas you should use this official Margaritaville branded product.

Get the official Margaritaville Margarita Maker with a No-Brainer measuring cup tool for just $199.99

This Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker has a 36-ounce blending jar making it an easy-to-use margarita machine that lets you easily create pitchers full of fun, tropics-inspired party drinks. Included in the purchase price is a No-Brainer mixing tool with measurements for making pina coladas, daiquiris, and margaritas. These pre-measured amounts ensure you can have the perfect margaritas every time. Combine that with an automatic shave ‘n blend cycle that mixes the right proportion of ice with ingredients, and this margarita machine is just as easy as mixing the ingredients and pouring out your dream drink!

So what are you waiting for? Get your official Margaritaville Margarita Maker for just $199.99 with Prime shipping that means your frozen party drink is just two days away!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.