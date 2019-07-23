Is Weiner Going In Or Out? Media At Odds Over What Paparazzo Photos Mean

The Daily Mail published photos Monday of disgraced former New York Congressman Anthony Weiner moving boxes outside an apartment owned by his estranged wife, Huma Abedin.

The British paper said he was moving back in with her, but was he really?

People dropped a scoop just hours later claiming the photos actually showed Weiner moving stuff out of Abedin’s apartment, where she lives with the couple’s young son. What’s really going on here?

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!