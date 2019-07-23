Nigel Farage Warns World Leaders: 2016 Was Just The Beginning

Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage doesn’t believe 2016 was a blip on the radar, but rather a harbinger of things to come.

2016 was the year that the U.K. voted to leave the European Union and the U.S. elected Donald Trump president, and both of those events have been seen as major victories for a rising populist movement in the West.

Farage sat down with the Daily Caller to explain why believes these events forever changed the political landscape, and what he believes will come next.

