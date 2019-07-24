E. Jean Carroll Uses Mueller Hearing To Take Fresh Dig At Trump

If nothing else, E. Jean Carroll has great timing.

It has been about a month since the 75-year-old longtime advice columnist for Elle accused President Trump of pinning her up against a wall and penetrating her in a dressing room at Manhattan’s chichi department store Bergdorf Goodman.

Carroll chose Wednesday’s Robert Mueller hearings on Capitol Hill to take a fresh stab at Trump and express sympathy for those who’ve accused him of “sexual travesties.” Her verbiage may be off — but her wording indicates that she doesn’t necessarily include herself in that category.

How she views herself is anyone’s guess. Maybe that’s revealed in her “Most Hideous Men Of New York” walking tour. Or in her new memoir: What Do We Need Men For?

Mueller! I admire the effort, the brains, the hard work, and the $40 million spent on this investigation! I just wish to God that the women accusing the President of sexual travesties, got 1/20th of that congressional focus! — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) July 24, 2019

Carroll won’t call what Trump allegedly did to her “rape.” Instead, she prefers the words “fight” or “colossal struggle.” She revealed the alleged attack in an essay she wrote for New York Magazine’s The Cut in late June. (RELATED: E. Jean Carroll Won’t Call What Happened To Her ‘Rape’)

Trump denies the incident ever occurred.

“I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type,” he told The Hill in an Oval Office interview. “Number two, it never happened. It never happened, OK?”

The president told other reporters, “Totally lying. I don’t know anything about her. I know nothing about this woman. I know nothing about her. She is — it’s just a terrible thing that people can make statements like that.”

Carroll says she now sleeps with a loaded gun by her bedside after receiving death threats following her accusation against Trump. (RELATED: Here’s Why E. Jean Carroll Won’t Bring A Rape Charge Against Trump)

But stories about the purported assault are conflicting.

For instance, a piece Quartz reports that Trump had asked her to help him pick out a handbag in the department store incident.

A Guardian story, however, says it was a see-through bodysuit.

Carroll’s next “Hideous Men” walking tour is scheduled for August 4 at 4 p.m. The meeting place is Bergdorf Goodman. The cost: Nothing.

“Wear comfortable shoes and something fabulous,” she writes in a promo for the tour. “Bring snacks! Celebrating #MeToo moments requires energy and verve!”

Again, her wording has an air of awkwardness.

Hmmm…. celebrating?!