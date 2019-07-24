Gowdy: ‘The Person Who Learned The Most About The Mueller Report Today Was Bob Mueller’

Former Republican South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy responded to Wednesday’s congressional hearings by saying that the person who had learned the most about the Mueller report was former special counsel Robert Mueller himself.

Gowdy, who appeared on a Fox News panel moderated by anchor Bret Baier, argued that Mueller’s testimony made it clear that most of the report had been authored by his team, which made issues concerning the bias of the team all the more relevant. (RELATED: Mueller Told DOJ He Wasn’t Charging Trump Due To Lack Of Evidence 3 TIMES)

WATCH:

“Democrats today are not closer to impeachment than yesterday,” Baier began.

Gowdy picked up where Baier left off, saying, “They’re not closer to anything other than wishing this never happened. Bad facts make for bad witnesses. Bad witnesses make for bad hearings. This one was an abject, miserable failure.”

Gowdy then pointed out that Mueller had not appeared engaged and seemed to not be aware of some of the information that was in his own report. “The person who learned the most about the Mueller report today was Bob Mueller. I say that sadly. He was not engaged. He didn’t interview the witnesses. He clearly didn’t write the report, which means those under him did, which means the issue of bias is all the more important.”

Several of the Republicans on both the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees had addressed the topic of bias among members of Mueller’s team, but the former special counsel did not give substantive answers to most of their questions.

“It was a terrible day if you were a Democrat,” Gowdy concluded. “I do want to give them credit for this. They managed to have a hearing without calling a convicted felon as a witness. I don’t want us to overlook that.”

“The Michael Cohen hearing may have been more interesting, TV-wise,” Baier cracked, and Gowdy laughed, adding, “QVC was more interesting than what I watched.”