Arrested For Praying And Anointing At The White House

Christian worshiper Richard Patten, a Washington, D.C., businessman, regularly prays outside the White House gates.

“I have been praying here at the White House for the last 16 years. The Holy Spirit put a calling on me …” Patten says.

One day, Secret Service arrested him for anointing the gates with holy oil.

“They took me off to jail for the most uncomfortable night I’ve ever had in my life,” Patten said.

Here is his firsthand account of the experience.

WATCH:

