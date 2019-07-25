Mark Krikorian Busts Immigration Myths, Explains How ‘Radicalized’ Dems Have Become

According to Mark Krikorian, the Executive Director for the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), Americans aren’t getting the truth about immigration. In a recent interview, Krikorian explained why.

“When you tell people immigration is about one million a year, legal immigration. Do you think it should be double, the same, half — it always ends up with people calling for less immigration,” Krikorian said. “They always want a more moderate level of immigration.”

Across all polls, few Americans say they want more immigration. Gallup has asked the question since 1968, and the majority of Americans have never been in favor of increasing immigration. What has changed? Krikorian says it’s the Democratic Party.

“Democrats have become radicalized on immigration and this predated Trump,” Krikorian said. “Bill Clinton, Barbara Jordan, a civil rights leader who chaired an immigration commission during the Clinton administration issued a report calling for a 30% reduction in legal immigration … things have very much changed.” (RELATED: Beto O’Rourke: El Paso Could Be ‘Ellis Island’ Of Today, Letting In ‘Millions’ Of Immigrants)

Later on in the interview, Krikorian addressed some of the most prevalent media myths associated with immigration.

Krikorian said, for example, that the oft-cited number of 11 million illegal immigrants is probably accurate, refuting the possibility of the number being closer to 20-30 million, as suggested by recent studies.

“It could be 11 and a half. It could be 12 or 13 [million] maybe. But it can’t be 20, 25, or 30 million,” Krikorian said. “If there were really that many more illegal immigrants than we think, you would see it in the school-aged population for instance … There would have to be very big differences in birth rates, death rates, grocery shopping, grocery statistics, traffic stats, all of that stuff.”

“It’s just mathematically impossible, and honestly there seems to be a desire to make the number as big as possible on some people’s parts as though that strengthens the argument,” he added. “If there were 30 million illegal aliens, wouldn’t we have to kind of amnesty them? Because you’re not going to be able to reduce that number substantially. Whereas the population of say 11 million illegal immigrants can realistically be cut in half through consistent enforcement of immigration law.”

Krikorian also disputed the notion that illegal immigrants don’t receive welfare and other government benefits, arguing that they receive benefits claimed by their U.S. citizen children.

“The libertarians will say, ‘oh [households headed by illegal immigrants with U.S. children] don’t count. They’re American citizens.’ They are, that’s why they’re able to get it but the 4 year old is not going to the grocery store, using the food stamps, and eating the food. The fact is, the entire family benefits from welfare.” (RELATED: ‘We Certainly Don’t Want Any More Coming In’: Pelosi On Immigration In 2008)

Krikorian added that “the majority of households headed by illegal immigrants use at least one major healthcare program.”

“Once you let in poor people into a modern society like ours, we’re not going to let them die on the steps of the emergency room … you have to not let them in in the first place. The costs are real and they’re literally unavoidable.”

On the issue of illegal immigrant crime, Krikorian condemned sanctuary policies but also called on President Trump to focus more on the economic effects of illegal immigration.

“There is a very real issue regarding crime. Every crime committed by an illegal immigrant is avoidable crime,” Krikorian said. “But the broader issue is not crime. If every illegal immigrant were Mother Teresa, the effects on poor Americans, on ex-cons trying to get jobs, on teenagers trying to get the first rung on the job ladder would all be the same.”

Krikorian also balked at the notion that illegal immigrants contribute more in taxes than they take out in benefits.

“If you’re a college-educated immigrant, the odds are you’re probably contributing net to the safety net and to the federal, state, and local budgets. But if you have a relatively low-level of education, there’s no way that’s possible,” Krikorian said.

“If low-skilled immigrants were not a cost to the welfare system, the people who make that claim are essentially saying that welfare is a self-funding program, that it actually costs nothing,” Krikorian added. “It’s a leftist view that this is an investment and it will pay for itself. It’s laughable.”

The most egregious immigration myth? According to Krikorian, it’s the claim that illegal immigrants do the jobs that Americans won’t.

“It’s a crock. It’s absolute nonsense. Any self-respecting economist would laugh in your face when you say [illegal immigrants do the jobs Americans won’t].”

Krikorian pointed to a recent CIS study that showed out of 474 civilian occupations, only six are immigrant-dominated. This accounts for 1% of the workforce. Additionally, the study found that there are no occupations that are dominated by illegal immigrant labor.

Krikorian criticized employers who choose low-wage immigrant labor over American citizens, especially in the current labor market.

“These people are our people, and we’re responsible for our fellow citizens over someone from Guatemala.”

Krikorian also slammed the current asylum system and explained that for most immigrants, the process is just a way to enter the country and obtain work permits.

“The whole [asylum process] is a complete scam,” Krikorian said. “It has taken over [and] has basically swallowed up the asylum system and means some people who really are legit candidates for political asylum either can’t get it or they end up in limbo for years because everybody else is clogging up the system.” (RELATED: If Conservatives Don’t Win On Immigration, None Of The Other Issues Matter)

When asked about immigrant students in the American university system, Krikorian lamented that colleges and universities are incentivized to admit foreign students on F1 visas.

“Seats in American colleges are a limited resource. Every F1 student who comes in is taking a slot an American student would be taking. It’s as simple as that,” Krikorian explained. “We have one million F1 students in the U.S. and there’s no numerical limit on them.”

“[Colleges and universities] have a responsibility to American young people that’s greater than they have to bright people overseas.”

Additionally, Krikorian hypothesized that the Democratic Party has radically changed its position on immigration because labor unions have lost their influence and have changed to support the hiring of illegal immigrant labor. He also said the left has become like the “European anti-patriotic left.”

“What’s driving [this] is the declining influence of labor unions. In our country, labor unions were very different from those in Europe and other countries. The labor movement elsewhere really is now and always has been a Marxist, anti-patriotic, anti-freedom movement,” Krikorian said.

“In our country labor unions, yes, were all for bigger government and all the rest of it, and I’m not a big fan of all that. But the basic point was they were patriotic Americans. They were the ones that stopped business and corporations from selling out to the communists during the Cold War,” Krikorian added. “That’s completely gone. The labor movement has shriveled … I think the patriotism and pro-Americanism of unions is one of the things that kept the left anchored somewhat in the past.”

Krikorian called the policy reversals from unions such as the AFL-CIO “inexcusable.”

“It really confirms the idea the official American labor movement at the leadership level has checked out of America.”