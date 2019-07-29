Looking For A New SmartPhone? One Of The Latest Samsung Galaxy Models Is Over $150 Off

If you are looped into the world of smartphones, you know that Samsung Galaxy is one of the only noteworthy competitors to Apple’s iphone, and now for a limited time, one of the newest Galaxy’s (The S9) is on sale for a limited time. Normally $599.99, this smartphone is a full 25 percent off on Amazon if you act right now.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S9 G960U 64GB Unlocked 4G LTE Phone w/ 12MP Camera – Midnight Black for just $449.99 (normally $599.99)

Featuring a super speed Dual Pixel Camera, up to 82 hours (3.5 days) of normal use battery use and up to 51 hours of music playtime on one full charge, the Galaxys S9 is one of the most powerful phones on the market. Factor in its edge-to-edge curved immersive screen and a waterproof rating that guarantees the phone can survive splashes, spills, and even rain, and its no wonder that the S9 is one of the best reviewed phones on Amazon with hundreds of 5 star reviews.

And as a bonus, I can personally testify its a great phone as my mother owns one and is constantly telling me how easy it is to use and how infrequently she needs to charge it compared to my iphone.

So what are you waiting for? Get a Galaxy S9 Midnight Black 64GB phone unlocked for use with any major cell phone carrier for $150.00 off for a limited time!





Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.