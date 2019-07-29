McConnell Slams Democrats For ‘Moscow Mitch’ Attacks

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blasted Monday a number of Democrats for calling him “Moscow Mitch” as Senate Republicans blocked election reform legislation Thursday, saying the accusations are “modern-day McCarthyism.”

McConnell took to the Senate floor to defend his stance on election security, mentioning that Congress has already approved hundreds of millions of dollars in funding to defend interference in U.S elections, The Washington Examiner reported.

“Last week I stopped Democrats from passing an election law bill through the Senate by unanimous consent, a bill that was so partisan that it only received one Republican vote over in the House. My Democratic friends asked for unanimous consent to pass a bill that everyone knows isn’t unanimous and never will be unanimous. So I objected,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

“Over the last several days I was called unpatriotic, un-American, and essentially treasonous by a couple of left-wing pundits on the basis of bold-faced lies. I was accused of aiding and abetting the very man I’ve singled out as an adversary and opposed for nearly 20 years, Vladimir Putin,” McConnell continued.

Here’s Mitch McConnell using “modern day McCarthyism” and complaining about alleged liberal efforts to “gaslight” about his record on Russia in the same video clip pic.twitter.com/QSueNwKauG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 29, 2019

This comes as MSNBC Co-host Joe Scarborough gave McConnell the nickname “Moscow Mitch” during a segment, a nickname which many Democrats and cable news pundits started using. (RELATED: MSNBC Host Says Democrats Aren’t Going To ‘Play Fair’ To Put Trump In Jail)

In the same segment, MSNBC host Donny Deutsch also said Democrats have to remove “this criminal President,” and they are not going to “play fair” to put President Donald Trump in jail in the same segment.