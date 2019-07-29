Ravens Quarterback Robert Griffin III Suffers Fractured Thumb

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III suffered a fractured thumb over the weekend.

According to Adam Schefter, the Baylor Heisman winner fractured his right thumb, and will be out four to eight weeks.

Jamison Hensley reported RGIII suited up for practice Sunday in a “symbolic” gesture, but he obviously can’t throw.

Ravens’ QB Robert Griffin III is expected to be out 4-8 weeks with a hairline fracture in his right thumb, per source. Griffin injured his thumb tonight during practice. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2019

Hopefully, this isn’t enough for the Ravens to cut RGIII. He backs up Lamar Jackson for the Ravens, and has done a nice job of hanging around in the NFL after having to take a year off.

Did his career work out the way many people thought it would? Not even close. Not close at all, but he’s managed to hang around for a long time.

He’s also made nearly $30 million, which isn’t too bad at all.

Given how bad RGIII’s career looked at times, it is a shade surprising he’s still in the NFL. He fought and clawed his way back, which is very commendable.

Now, he will have to keep fighting to get healthy. I wouldn’t be too worried about this impacting his status with the Ravens, but you never know in the NFL.

Things can change quickly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Griffin III (@rgiii) on Jul 27, 2019 at 11:09am PDT

My guess is he’ll be fine. We’ll just have to wait and see if the former college superstar is able to find any playing time this season.