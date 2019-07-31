CNN Showcases Unusual Facts About 2020 Democratic Candidates

CNN showcased some bizarre facts about Democratic presidential candidates in the moments leading up to Tuesday’s second round of debates.

As viewers waited for the network’s debate live stream to begin, they were treated to headlines showcasing odd personal facts about Minnesota Sen. Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke and others.

“Amy Klobuchar raised money for her first campaign from ex-boyfriends” read one of the headlines.

Viewers were also treated to the fact that Beto O’Rourke sold ice cream in the 1990s.

“One summer in the 1990s, Beto O’Rourke rented an ice cream truck in Albuquerque and sold treats,” CNN published in a round-up of facts earlier Tuesday.

Democratic Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan’s mediation habits, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s affinity for tea and former congressman John Delaney’s workout routine were also showcased.

“Marianne Williamson officiated Elizabeth Taylor’s wedding at Neverland Ranch,” read another bit. The writer officiated Taylor’s marriage to her seventh husband, CNN reported.

