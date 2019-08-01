Democrats End Debate By Plugging Their Donation Websites

All but one of the 2020 Democratic candidates advertised their digital campaign space during their closing remarks at the second night of the debates in Detroit.

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was the only candidate to refrain from plugging their website during the closing remarks portion of the debate.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand explicitly asked for donations so that she would be eligible to participate in the next debate.

“Please go to kirstengillibrand.com so I can make the next debate stage,” the New York senator said. (RELATED: Joe Biden Comes Out Swinging On Kamala Harris’s Health Care Plan)

Former Vice President Joe Biden plugged a strange sounding domain name at the end of his closing remarks.

“If you agree with me, go to Joe30330 and help me in this fight, thank you very much,” Biden said.

The domain links to a website called “Josh for America.”

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio plugged his website taxthehell.com following his closing remarks. (RELATED: The Senate Confirmed 13 Trump Judges While America Watched Democrats Debate)

