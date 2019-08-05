What A Democratic Socialist Convention Is Like

Footage from this weekend’s 2019 Democratic Socialists of America National Convention showed multiple instances of unproductive back-and-forths.

Attendees at the convention, which lasted from Friday to Sunday, were told not to speak to police officers, “MAGA assholes” or members of the press who did not show the proper credentials.

WATCH:

“Don’t talk to cops. Don’t talk to MAGA assholes. … If you do see someone talking to cops, let the marshals know,” one speaker said.

That was just one order given to attendees at the convention. Another speaker admonished the audience for allowing someone to use gendered language by referring to the room as “guys.” (RELATED: Democratic Socialists Convention Erupts Into ‘Woke-Off’ Over Gendered Language)

“Point of personal privilege,” the audience member said into a microphone. “Please do not use gendered language to address everyone!”

Even voices from the left made fun of the wasted time at the Democratic Socialists of America convention.

“Seems like this DSA convention was a really fun time with lots of laughter and merriment,” Ben Dreyfuss of Mother Jones wrote Sunday on Twitter with a link to a video from the convention where members of the audience complained.

