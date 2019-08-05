Tim Ryan Curses About Trump’s ‘Toledo’ Flub But Ignores Biden’s ‘Houston And Michigan’ Errors

There’s really no excuse for a politician shitting the bed on the name of a town that endures a mass shooting.

But if you’re going to condemn President Trump for his moronic mistake, shouldn’t you also condemn presidential frontrunner Joe Biden, who made a double whopper error on both weekend shootings?

Presidential hopeful Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) was beside himself Monday that Trump confused Dayton and Toledo and blessed the people of Toledo. That’s totally fair. Ryan is a native Ohioan who reps a portion of Ohio that includes Youngstown and Akron.

Toledo. Fck me. — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) August 5, 2019

Ryan had no such profanity for Biden’s goofs, however, which involved Biden saying “Houston” and “Michigan” instead El Paso and Dayton.

Hey, it’s all terrible, but at least Trump got the state right?

On CNN early Monday evening, Ryan said Trump was not welcome in Dayton. “Maybe he’s in Toledo, maybe he got things messed up,” he told Wolf Blitzer. The congressman representing Ohio’s 10th congressional district, which encompasses Dayton, is Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio).

Ryan ultimately sent some love out to Dayton.