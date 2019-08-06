ABC Making Limited Series About 9/11 Terrorist Attacks

ABC is currently producing a limited series about the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, and it sounds awesome.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following Monday:

The Disney-owned broadcast network has put in development Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11, a limited series based on the best-selling book by Mitchell Zuckoff. The plan is to air the project in 2021, timed to the 20th anniversary of the coordinated terrorist attacks that left nearly 3,000 dead. Fall and Rise tells the stories of those who were lost, saved and forever altered by the attacks. The book is described as a profound portrait of humanity and resilience in the face of unspeakable horror, with ABC’s project designed to honor the history of events of the tragic day.

Here’s one thing I can tell you for sure about this limited series. People are going to eat it up. Even all these years later, nothing moves the needle like the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

It almost seems like the more time that goes by, the more interested I become. I spend hours sometimes reading about it and watching documentaries.

There’s so many stories to tell, so much to learn and so much fascination and pain surrounding that horrific day in 2001.

When you look at it through an even wider lens, it’s truly mind-boggling how much the world has changed since then. Multiple wars, so much death and so much more has all happened in the past couple decades.

I’m telling you all right now this limited series is going to generate gigantic ratings. They’re going to be huge because people are tied into 9/11 for a variety of different reasons.

On that awful day, the world watched in fear as two towers fell in New York, the Pentagon got hit and a plane went down in Pennsylvania.

Soon, the terrorist would hear a different noise and it’d be the sound of the American military getting payback.

There’s no release date yet for the series, but keep checking back for more updates when we have them. It sounds like this will 100% be required viewing.