The Trans Person Who Wanted A Genital Wax Was Arrested, But Not For The Reason You Think

During a YouTube debate with Trump-supporting transgender woman Blaire White, Jessica Yaniv, the Canadian transgender woman was put on the spot for her creepy messages to children and her multiple attempts to get beauty salons shut down for refusing to wax her male genitals.

In the course of the debate, she held up a taser, which is illegal to own without a permit in Canada, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police soon showed up at her door.

Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom and video columnist Anders Hagstrom discuss what happened next in today’s Patriots video.

