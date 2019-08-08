Emily Ratajkowski Bares Armpit Hair, Talks About Being ‘Hyper Femme’

Emily Ratajkowki showed off a whole new side of her “sexy” self when she posed topless while baring armpit hair for her piece about being called “hyper femme” for Harper’s Bazaar.

“Give women the opportunity to be whatever they want and as multifaceted as they can be,” the 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model captioned her post on Instagram, quoting from a piece she wrote for the magazine published Thursday.

“I wrote an essay for @harpersbazaarus about the importance of women’s right to choose (how she dresses, what she posts, if she decides to shave or not) no matter what influences have shaped the way she presents herself,” she added. “Do your thing ladies, whatever it might be.” (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

“Sure, I’m positive that most of my early adventures investigating what it meant to be a girl were heavily influenced by misogynistic culture,” the swimsuit model explained in the piece, while sharing how she felt when a friend of a friend labeled her “hyper femme.” “Hell, I’m also positive that many of the ways I continue to be ‘sexy’ are heavily influenced by misogyny. But it feels good to me, and it’s my damn choice, right? Isn’t that what feminism is about—choice?” (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

“I feel powerful when I’m feeling myself, and sometimes feeling myself means wearing a miniskirt,” she added. “Sometimes it means wearing a giant hoodie and sweats. Sometimes I feel particularly strong and free when I don’t wear a bra under a tank top. That’s just me, in that moment.”

Ratajkowski continued, “If I had chosen not to wear that tank without a bra, that would have been okay too. If I decide to shave my armpits or grow them out, that’s up to me. For me, body hair is another opportunity for women to exercise their ability to choose—a choice based on how they want to feel and their associations with having or not having body hair.”

She went on to share how she tends to “like to shave, but sometimes letting” her bdoy hair grow out is what “makes me feel sexy.”

Later, the swimsuit model shared that a person’s identity “is up to them and no one else” and whether a person wants to wear a “burka or a string bikini” they should do whatever they want.

Ratajkowski first burst onto the scene when she strutted around topless in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” music video and later in the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s annual issue.