Keep Your Family Safe With These Smart Home Security Devices

Today’s world is more dangerous than ever but a good home security system can put your mind at ease. These smart home devices are packed with the latest features so you can keep up with your busy lifestyle worry-free.

The Exclusive Veho Cave Smart Home Starter Kit & Camera Bundle

Get the latest home security advancements available with the Exclusive Veho Cave Smart Home Starter Kit & Camera Bundle. The app and modular design can expand as your family’s needs change. Add Cave accessories through a secure barcode system for a more interactive experience. Access the footage and set alarms remotely when you’re traveling or at work.

MSRP: $549.95 | Sale: $249.95 | Discount: 54%

Use a hidden camera to keep your loved ones safe with the Smoke Detector HD Spy Camera. Designed to look exactly like a smoke detector, you can better secure your home and business from break-ins. Because the device looks like a smoke detector, intruders won’t detect a security system. The Smoke Detector HD Spy Camera has a built-in microphone so you can detect movement and sound. The camera is designed to last for up to 7 days on standby or for 4 hours of recording time. Easily operate the detector with the included remote control. Get the Smoke Detector HD Spy Camera for more than half off when you buy right now.

MSRP: $56.95 | Sale: $25 | Discount: 56%

LizaTech HD Doorbell Camera

Add an extra layer of security to your home with the LizaTech HD Doorbell Camera. You can hear, speak to, and see anyone outside your door from your smartphone, laptop, or tablet. Never miss a package or delivery again. The camera has night vision and is IP65 waterproof grade, useful in all environments. See anything outside clearly in HD 720P image quality with a 166° view angle. The alarm notifies you instantly with a motion detector. Instead of paying a monthly fee for a home security system, try the LizaTech HD Doorbell Camera with just one payment. Save 25% for a final price of $149.99.

MSRP: $199.99 | Sale: $149.99 | Discount: 25%

HAVEN Connect Lock

After a hard day, you should be able to get a good night’s sleep without worrying about your family’s safety. Feel secure in your home with the HAVEN Connect Lock. Designed by United States Special Ops veterans, the app-activated HAVEN Connect Lock is ten times stronger than a standard deadbolt. In case of a break-in, the locking gate wedge will use an intruder’s force against them. Simply step on the pressure-sensitive foot pedal or use the mobile app to activate the lock. Use the app to give digital keys to guests or monitor access remotely. Avoid the monthly fees of a traditional security system with a one-time payment of $349.

MSRP: $349 | Sale: $349 | Discount: 0%

iPM World 360-Degree 1080p Wireless IP Security Camera

A home security system is useless if a hacker corrupts your feed. The iPM World 360-Degree 1080p Wireless IP Security Camera is completely encrypted to ensure your family’s footage stays private. The HD panoramic camera adjusts to provide 360° panoramic views. Check on your space remotely with the iOS or Android phone app. You can even turn the camera’s angle directly from the app. Infrared night vision ensures a clear view day or night. Save almost $100 when you buy the iPM World 360-Degree 1080p Wireless IP Security Camera in the Daily Caller shop today.

MSRP: $129.99 | Sale: $49.99 | Discount: 65%