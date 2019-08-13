FLASHBACK: Trump Supporters Stop Protesters From Blocking Traffic

Check out a flashback of the UC Berkeley protest from 2017 where free speech advocates stopped masked protesters from blocking traffic.

Ever since President Donald Trump’s election, anti-Trump protests and rallies have sprung up across America, including the infamous protests at UC Berkeley in 2017. Watch this awesome compilation of some of the best and worse protests in recent years.

WATCH:

CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable

Dan Crenshaw Slams Social Security

Journalist Tells Harrowing Story Of Being Attacked By ANTIFA

Farage Warns World Leaders: 2016 Was Just The Beginning

Sidelined By Transgender Athlete | High School Track Star Speaks Out

Ted Cruz Wants EL CHAPO to Pay for the Border Wall

Dan Crenshaw Reveals His Eye Patch Collection

Hero or War Criminal? SEAL Who Killed Terrorists Faces Lifetime Trial

Rudy Giuliani: The Mueller Report Was A “Political Hit”

Roger Stone Explains How to Dress for Court