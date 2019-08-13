FLASHBACK: Trump Supporters Stop Protesters From Blocking Traffic

Check out a flashback of the UC Berkeley protest from 2017 where free speech advocates stopped masked protesters from blocking traffic.
Ever since President Donald Trump’s election, anti-Trump protests and rallies have sprung up across America, including the infamous protests at UC Berkeley in 2017. Watch this awesome compilation of some of the best and worse protests in recent years.
WATCH:
