Andrew Luck Will Miss The Rest Of The Preseason With Ankle Injury

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck won’t be seeing the football field until the regular season.

According to Adam Schefter on Wednesday, the superstar quarterback has been shut down by the team for the preseason as he recovers from an ankle injury. (RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Sign Quarterback Chad Kelly)

Colts now say QB Andrew Luck is likely to sit out the preseason with his ankle injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2019

Now, I’m sure some of you are going to want to panic, especially given Luck’s history with injuries. It’s understandable to a point to be nervous if you’re a fan of the Colts.

However, I wouldn’t be worried about this at all. It’s the preseason, and Luck should be just fine when the regular season rolls around.

There’s literally no reason at all to rush a guy back so that he can play in preseason games. The Colts would have to be insanely stupid to do such a thing.

Let Luck rehab and heal up for as long as it takes to get his ankle right. When he’s healthy, the former Stanford star is one of the best players in the league.

Again, why would anybody risk anything for the preseason?

Luck and the Colts are going to be just fine this season as long as their star quarterback can stay healthy. You know a good way to help make that happen?

Don’t play such players unnecessarily in the preseason.