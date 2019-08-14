You Will Not Believe What Happened In The Latest Episode Of ‘Meet The Clintons’

In the latest episode of “Meet The Clintons,” anchor Ryan Kibby loses the guests that were supposed to appear on his live show, including Jeffery Epstein, who was found dead in his cell.

Watch what happens throughout the live broadcast as Kibby tries to speak to some of the Clinton’s closest allies. You will not believe this. (RELATED: What’s Next For The Epstein Case?)

WATCH:

