Man On A Bike Has Bizarre Meltdown In Viral Video. Can You Believe His Behavior?

A guy on a bike had a bizarre meltdown in a recent viral video.

In a video posted on Twitter by Barstool Sports, a guy riding some kind of strange bike gets in a guy's grill because it seems like he got too close.

It's not really clear what initiated the whole thing. What is clear is that the dude on the bike is behaving like a damn clown.

Watch the absurd video below. You'll probably find it just as obnoxious as I do.

Do not get in this guy’s bike lane @roughnrowdy (Via IG/yungjello) pic.twitter.com/oHcdOFWByt — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 15, 2019

First off, if you ever find yourself riding a bike like that guy was, then you've made some serious mistakes in your life.

Go ahead, get off of the bike, walk to the closest hospital and get your head scanned for brain issues because no rational person would ever ride that bike.

What an absurd bicycle.

Secondly, if you ever find yourself in an altercation over a bike lane, then guess what folks. You’re the loser. Not only are you the loser in the situation. You’re probably a loser in life.

Arguing over a bike lane! A bike lane!

I don’t care if somebody walks in front of you. Do you know how you avoid that situation? You don’t ride around a bike that would be absurd for a young child to be on.

Then, the dude follows around the guy he had a beef with. What an absurd situation. If you follow a guy around after he tries to leave a situation, you’re the loser.

What a clown move. He’s lucky the guy he was arguing with didn’t seem to be an overly aggressive guy. You pull that stunt on the wrong guy and you might find yourself in a world of hurt.