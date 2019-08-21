‘No, It Is Not Racist’ — Dana Perino Defends Electoral College After Ocasio-Cortez Attack

Fox News co-host Dana Perino defended the Electoral College against charges of racism put forth by Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Due to severe racial disparities in certain states, the Electoral College effectively weighs white voters over voters of color, as apposed to a ‘one person, one vote’ system where all our votes are counted equally,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in an Instagram post published Monday.

During a Wednesday night appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Perino took issue with the New York congresswoman’s position, stating that “nobody said” the Electoral College was racist “until recently,” particularly given that “Barack Obama won the Electoral College twice.”

“No, it’s not racist,” she said.

“The other thing is, when she talks about this, not wanting the Electoral College, it’s just the next step to saying that they don’t want the United States Senate either, because the United States Senate allows for two senators from each state. They don’t want states’ rights,” said Perino, speaking with Fox News host Tucker Carlson on the issue.

Instead, the “The Five” co-host insisted Electoral College critics only “want the cities” to decide national officeholders. (RELATED: Former ICE Director Tom Homan Leaves Ocasio-Cortez Speechless On Immigration)

“Majority rule is not what we are set up to have,” she added. “We are a republic. We have states’ rights.”

Perino called Ocasio-Cortez’s criticism “futile” given that a recent appeals court ruling against Colorado, which passed a law that would have awarded its electoral votes to the popular vote winner.

“The Electoral College is not going to change in our lifetime,” said Perino, who noted later that “Abraham Lincoln only won the presidency because he won the Electoral College.”

Notably passionate about the issue, Perino offered a similar defense last October after Ocasio-Cortez called the system “a shadow of slavery’s power.”