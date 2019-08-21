Russian Guy Casually Films Massive Gunfight Next To Him In Wild Viral Video

One Russian dude wasn’t going to let a gigantic gunfight scare him a way in an unreal viral video making the rounds.

In a video posted on LiveLeak, the shootout occurred in Krasnodar, Russia between what looks like multiple people. It's not clear what started the altercation across the street from the guy filming, but it is clear that it's a major problem.

You can hear several shots ring out during the chaos, and then the guy filming just casually walks around like it's no big deal.

Give it a watch below.

The best part about this video by far is the fact the dude just strolls around pointing out blood on the ground as if a shooting didn't just happen 30 yards away from him.

Either the guy was intoxicated or your average Russian citizens are apparently not concerned in the slightest about getting blown away during a gunfight.

I guess that’s the kind of strength that helped them defeat the Nazis.

If I hear gunshots, the literal last thing I’m doing is hanging out long enough to film it and then proceed to check out the scene moments afterwards.

I’m turning around, running like the door is on fire and not looking back. I’ll won’t stop running until it’s Forrest Gump 2.0.

I’d like to say props to this guy, but what he did was actually insanely stupid. I guess the rules are just different in Russia.