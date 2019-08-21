Media

NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio’s Video Call Suffers From Technical Issues At Iowa Labor Event

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s video call at an event Wednesday experienced unfortunate technical difficulties that were “appearing to have a helium affect on his voice.”

The trouble began when De Blasio was unable to make a flight, forcing the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful to “appear” at the Iowa Federation of Labor event via a video call instead of in person.

In addition to the altered tone of de Blasio’s voice, the audio and video appeared to be out of sync by a fraction of a second. (RELATED: Bill De Blasio Is The First Democrat To Dive On 70% Tax Rate Grenade)

The event organizer apologized to de Blasio for the issues immediately following the call.

De Blasio, who has not yet secured a spot on the September debate stage, has suggested that he will stay in the race even if he doesn’t qualify in time to debate his fellow candidates in Texas. “There’s a lot of other things you do to reach people,” he explained.