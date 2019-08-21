NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio’s Video Call Suffers From Technical Issues At Iowa Labor Event

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s video call at an event Wednesday experienced unfortunate technical difficulties that were “appearing to have a helium affect on his voice.”

The trouble began when De Blasio was unable to make a flight, forcing the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful to “appear” at the Iowa Federation of Labor event via a video call instead of in person.

WATCH:

In addition to the altered tone of de Blasio’s voice, the audio and video appeared to be out of sync by a fraction of a second. (RELATED: Bill De Blasio Is The First Democrat To Dive On 70% Tax Rate Grenade)

Happening now: @NYCMayor sends a video to the Iowa Federation of Labor due to being unable to make a flight. Appearing to have a helium effect on his voice, the curator notes that he was unsure why the Mayors voice sounded this way. Attendee reactions were questionable. pic.twitter.com/5o0FygQiEf — Tom Brenner (@tombrennerphoto) August 21, 2019

Well… this is unfortunate for @NYCMayor – his flight to Iowa got cancelled and his video call to Iowa labor event sounds… like this. pic.twitter.com/BGhES1IBi7 — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) August 21, 2019

The event organizer apologized to de Blasio for the issues immediately following the call.

“Ok, so… that was a little bit different.” – Event organizer, immediately after DiBlasio finishes. He apologizes to the Mayor for the video conference fail. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) August 21, 2019

De Blasio, who has not yet secured a spot on the September debate stage, has suggested that he will stay in the race even if he doesn’t qualify in time to debate his fellow candidates in Texas. “There’s a lot of other things you do to reach people,” he explained.