Denmark Is A Failed State. It’s Time To Step In And Restore Democracy To Greenland

Is it time to bring freedom and democracy to Greenland?

Greenland is currently a Danish territory, but President Donald Trump has signaled that he wants to change that. The president has openly mused about the U.S. potentially purchasing Greenland from Denmark, but was quickly rebuked by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. (RELATED: Trump Wants To Buy Greenland, But The Island Is Not For Sale)

“Of course, Greenland is not for sale,” Frederiksen said.

So, is it time for military action to be on the table?

Trump is not the first U.S. president to talk about purchasing Greenland. President Harry Truman mused about potentially buying the land back in 1946. The people of Greenland would certainly benefit from regime change. After all, it’s not like their quality of life can get much worse. The world’s largest island is cold, eerie, and depressing, and it’s run by socialists. (RELATED: Danish Researchers Say 10 Billion Tons Of Greenland Ice Melted In 24 Hours)

As a part of Denmark, Greenland has a welfare state too. They have universal healthcare, free college, and a high tax rate. That should be offensive to all Americans. We fought to defeat the communists for decades in the Cold War and now we’re being trashed on the international stage by a tiny socialist nation? I don’t think so. If we want Greenland, it’s ours. Heck, it’s already geographically a part of North America. Are we going to sit still and allow Scandinavian socialists to continue to rule on our territory or are we going to take what rightfully belongs to us?

However, this isn’t just about what’s best for America. This is about what’s best for all of mankind. This is about making the world safer for democracy. Greenlanders would be better off under U.S. governance. The island has had the highest suicide rate in the world for more than three decades. Between 1985 and 2012, roughly 83 out of every 1,000 residents committed suicide. Greenland’s suicide rate was roughly twice as much as Lithuania, the country with the world’s second highest suicide rate. In some parts of Greenland, suicide is the leading cause of death. (RELATED: Teen Suicides Spike More Than 28 Percent A Month After Netflix’s ’13 Reasons Why’ Was Released, Study Shows)

Then, there’s the weather situation. It’s always cold and dark in Greenland. Its residents sometimes don’t see light for months at a time. The United States prides itself on being a beacon of light in a dark world. Nowhere is it darker than Greenland.

Greenland’s climate would certainly benefit from the innovation of our free market economy, something the socialist elites in Denmark could never offer. So, why should we prioritize regime change in Greenland over, say, countries throughout the Middle East?

The answer is simple. Sure, there are problems in Syria and Iran, but at least the sun comes out every once in awhile. The quality of life in those countries also seems better than they do in Denmark. The people in those countries are happier, and at least they’re less secular. Even Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, one of the senate’s top foreign policy hawks, has reportedly given up on spreading Jeffersonian democracy across the Middle East and has been urging Trump behind the scenes to pursue Greenland. It’s clear that people of all political stripes and philosophies are beginning to realize that Greenland is the new battleground for our democratic values.

Whether you’re a neocon, an isolationist, a nationalist, or a conservative, you can get behind annexing Greenland. (RELATED: Tom Cotton Rips Democrats Over Death Penalty Opposition)

The possibility of making Greenland a part of the United States is something that will unite us all. It is the one thing that can bridge the divide in this country. If President Trump truly wants to make America Great Again, he should bring Greenland along.

The 57,000 residents of Greenland deserve better. If the U.S. chooses to invade Greenland, we will be greeted as liberators. We have an obligation to our fellow people.

It’s time to free Greenland from socialist oppression. It’s time to make Greenland great again.