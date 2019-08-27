Fifth Illegal Immigrant Arrested On Rape Charges This Month In Montgomery County, MD

An El Salvadorian national was recently charged with rape in Montgomery County, Maryland, making him the fifth illegal immigrant to be arrested for sexual assault in the county in just the last month.

Nelson Reyes-Medrano, 46, was charged and arrested for rape earlier this month following allegations that he crawled into the bed of a 16-year-old girl and raped her at knifepoint, according to a police report.

Reyes-Medrano held a knife to the young girl’s throat and ordered her to undress. When the victim did not do so quickly enough, he tore off her clothes and proceeded to rape her, the police report says.

NEW: Nelson Reyes-Medrano is accused of crawling into bed with a 16yo Germantown, Md. girl as she napped. The 46yo proceeded to rape the teen at knifepoint, police say. This is the fifth undocumented immigrant arrested on rape charges in Montgomery County, Md. in the last month. pic.twitter.com/l4YXwSPFLI — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) August 27, 2019

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed to the Daily Caller that Reyes-Medrano is residing in the U.S. illegally from El Salvador and that they have issued a detainer for his removal.

“On Aug. 14, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged a detainer with Montgomery County Detention Center on unlawfully present Salvadoran national Nelson Saul Reyes-Medrano following his arrest for rape and other related charges,” ICE said in a statement.

“Detainers serve as a legally-authorized request, upon which a law enforcement agency may rely, to continue to maintain custody of an alien for up to 48 hours so that ICE may assume custody for removal purposes. Pursuant to ICE policy, all ICE detainers are submitted with an accompanying administrative arrest warrant or warrant of removal depending upon the circumstances of the individual case,” ICE added.

Reyes-Medrano is just one of five illegal immigrants who have been arrested on rape charges in Montgomery County, MD in the past month. Critics have pointed to the county’s sanctuary city policies, which they say enable illegal immigrants who commit crimes, as a source of blame. (RELATED: Just 20 Miles From White House, Illegal Immigrant Rape Cases Keep Piling Up)

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich signed an order on July 22, 2019 prohibiting county officials from inquiring about residents’ immigration status or cooperating with ICE. County police may only call ICE to inform them of an illegal immigrant’s release from custody if the immigrant is accused of a “serious crime,” like rape. Even then, the police will not ensure they can hold the illegal immigrant long enough for ICE to arrive and detain him or her.