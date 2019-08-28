Furries, Bronies, And Bigfoot Believers: All The Absurd Groups That Are Bigger Than The Transgender Community

While the transgender community in the United States has gained more and more attention from the media and from politicians over the past few years, its overall membership continues to be extremely small. Estimates suggest that transgender people make up between 0.3 and 0.5% of the U.S. population. That translates to between 980,000 and 1.6 million people in total. Their demands for tolerance and acceptance of their lifestyle choices have engendered fierce debates about everything from public bathrooms to personal pronouns.

However, there are some groups in the U.S. who do not have as much influence as the transgender community yet represent a larger share of the American populace. Here are some groups that have more representation within the U.S. population than transgender people but do not possess the same political clout.

Neopagans:

Neopaganism is a religious movement that derives its beliefs from the pre-Christian, mostly Celtic, religions of Europe. Neopaganism often combines elements of polytheism and animism. The movement emerged in the 1960s as part of the New Age movement, and it still overlaps heavily with that philosophy. Neopaganism largely encompasses several different religious ideologies such as occultism, neo-druidism and Wicca. Wicca, the most popular neopagan movement, was estimated to have about one million adherents by an Ontario-based religious consultancy group in 2008. A Pew survey from 2007 estimated that 0.4 percent of the American population identified as some sort of paganism or New Age acolyte. Altogether, the neopagan movement is currently estimated to have between 1.2 and 1.5 million followers.

People who believe in Bigfoot:

A surprising number of Americans believe that an ape-like beast lives within the dark recesses of the nation’s forests. Belief in Bigfoot is big business in the United States, spawning innumerable horror movies, tourist traps and reality TV shows. A 2018 Chapman University poll showed that 21 percent of Americans, roughly 68 million people, believe that Bigfoot is a real creature. (RELATED: FBI Releases 22 Pages Of Its Bigfoot Files)

Bronies:

A “brony” is an adult, usually male, fan of the adolescent girl-targeted animated TV show, My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic. The appeal of a kids’ show created to market a thirty-year-old Hasbro toy line to mostly millennial males garnered quite a bit of attention from the media when the fan community first emerged in the early 2010s, producing countless news stories, rants from cultural pundits about how either American men had lost their masculinity or had finally found their feminine side, and even a few documentaries. Conventions centered around My Little Pony are held across the United States every year, and they are attended by thousands of bronies. A survey conducted in 2012 suggested that there were as many as 7 million bronies in the United States.

Magic: The Gathering players:

Magic: The Gathering is a collectible fantasy-themed card game that experienced its peak in popularity in the early 2010s. Though its popularity has waned in recent years, it still remains a notable pastime within the nerd community. Business Insider estimated that there were over 35 million Magic players worldwide. One survey showed that there were over a million registered Magic players in the U.S. with many more unregistered.

People with third nipples:

Third nipples can come in many forms from a small lump to a fully functioning, milk-bearing breast. Nevertheless, the number of people who possess some sort of third nipple is surprising. It’s estimated that 1 to 5 percent of people have some sort of third nipple. That is between roughly 3 and 15 million people in the United States.

People who believe that the moon landing was fake:

There is a sizable portion of the U.S. populace that believes that all the moon was a stage and Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin merely players when the U.S. became the first nation to put a man on the moon in 1969. One of the most popular and most enduring conspiracy theories, the fake moon landing conspiracy still holds a large following. Polls generally place the number of Americans who believe that the 1969 landing was staged at around 16 million, or around 5 percent of the population.

Juggalos:

“Juggalo” is the colloquial term for a dedicated fan of the hardcore hip hop group Insane Clown Posse. Insane Clown Posse’s music is known for its vulgarity and horror elements. “The Gathering of the Juggalos” is an annual music festival thrown by the Juggalos that has included big names such as Busta Rhymes, Ice Cube and MC Hammer. It is attended by over 20,000 people every year. There are over one million self-described Juggalos in the U.S. according to a report written by the National Gang Intelligence Center in 2011. Some famous Juggalos include actor Charlie Sheen and rapper Vanilla Ice. Some street gangs have co-opted the Juggalo name and murderous clown aesthetic, causing several federal and state law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, to classify the fanbase as a street gang.

Mystery shoppers:

Mystery shoppers are shoppers employed by market research companies or watchdog organizations who shop at certain stores and monitor them for quality of service and compliance with regulations. The Independent Mystery Shoppers Coalition claims it has 1.5 million members.

People who believe in Astrology

Astrology is typically defined as a pseudoscience that claims to be able to provide information on past, present and future human events based on the movement and position of celestial objects. While astrology was considered a legitimate scholarly endeavor for most of human history, the Scientific Revolution, with its emphasis on empirical data and facts, completely debunked astrology. However, a sizable portion of the U.S. still believe that astrology can provide insight into their personalities and determine how their day will go. According to a 2009 Harris poll, 26 percent of Americans, that’s over 70 million, believe in astrology to some degree. About 12 percent read their horoscopes daily. (RELATED: Democrats Trust In Astrology, Says New Study)

Furries:

“Furry” is the term for a person who is interested in anthropomorphic animal characters that possess human personalities. This is most often expressed in artwork, fiction and large, custom-made costumes made of fur. Like the bronies, furries throw lavish and well-attended conventions across the U.S. every year. According to several surveys, around 3 million people worldwide identify as a furry, with the furry population heavily concentrated in the U.S. and Europe.

People who believe in Witches:

The belief in witchcraft and witches stretches back to the earliest periods of human history. As long as there have been occurrences that people just couldn’t quite explain, there has been a belief in the supernatural and witchcraft. The height of the belief in witchcraft peaked in Europe in the late 16th and early 17th centuries with the infamous witch hunts. The witch hysteria made its most notable mark on American soil during the Salem witch trials in 1692.

Much like astrology, the advancement of science beginning in the 17th century gradually debunked most of the “evidence” of witchcraft. However, according to a Gallup poll, no amount of science or Arthur Miller plays can deter a large portion of Americans from believing that witches are still out and about causing cows to get sick, trucks to lose their transmissions and Powerball tickets to come up one number short of a jackpot. According to a Harris poll, 23 percent of Americans believe in witches. (RELATED: Actual Witches Are Mad At Trump For Conjuring Their History To Attack Mueller)

People who think that pro-wrestling is real

Yes, people still believe this. A lot of people, actually. Though it has been critiqued to the point of becoming a common punchline in popular culture, professional wrestling still maintains a tiny core of fans who believe that every fight in professional wrestling is real and unscripted and that Hulk Hogan really can take multiple chair shots to the face. It is tiny, but not tinier than the transgender community. A Gallup poll showed that a full 2 percent of Americans believe that professional wrestling matches are never fixed.