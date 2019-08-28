Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Millennials Are More ‘Informed’ Than Older Generations

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez strangely claimed that millennials are more “informed” than older generations, praising young people for protesting and going to “the streets.”

Ocasio-Cortez was asked by a fan whether she thought young people were “delicate” during an Instagram live stream Tuesday night. She responded “No! I don’t think they’re too delicate at all. I think that…they’re badass.”

“I think young people are more informed and dynamic than their predecessors. Um, I think that they are more sensitive in a positive way, in that they actually care about other people’s experiences and lives.”

She continued to praise the “radical acceptance” that young people show.

AOC on Instagram live: “Young people are more informed and dynamic than their predecessors… they actually take time to read and understand our [world] history.” Um, what? pic.twitter.com/hk1ZHpUSOv — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 28, 2019

Then, she claimed that young people are “willing to go to the streets,” unlike the “previous generations.”

“I think this new generation is very profound, and very strong, and very brave, because they’re actually willing to go to the streets. How bout that? Like, previous generations have just assumed that government’s got it.”

This is a bizarre statement given the fact that the Baby Boomer generation engaged in many protests during the 1960’s and 70’s over political issues.

The New York politician is a millennial herself, and according to some statistics, a sizable portion of millennials share her socialist views. According to a 2018 poll, almost 1 in 3 millennials think of themselves as socialists. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Says The US Is ‘Running Concentration Camps On Our Southern Border’)

During the same live stream Tuesday night, the 29-year-old socialist expressed concerns over climate change and the melting ice caps. Specifically, she claimed that if glaciers melted, ancient diseases could be exposed and could infect humanity.

“There are a lot of diseases that are frozen in some of these glaciers that scientists fear that there is a potential that a lot of diseases could escape these melted glaciers,” she said.

“Things that were frozen for thousands of years, and that they’re going to get into our water, and that humans could contract them, and they’re going to be diseases that are thousands of years old that have vectors that we are not prepared for, that we have never seen.”

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) says she is scared of diseases she claims that are going to escape frozen glaciers and they are going to get into the water and kill people AOC mentions mosquitos, which do kill tons of people, and shows anxiety over it (:45 mark) pic.twitter.com/h17cT7Ijya — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 28, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez introduced the “Green New Deal” in February of this year, which seeks to fight climate change as well as repair “historic oppression.”