Inside Elizabeth Warren’s Black Book Of Things She Can Never Say Again

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has waged her 2020 presidential campaign on pushing further and further left. Her rallying cry has become free education, unlimited abortion, and universal healthcare, but she sounded very different a decade ago.

Elizabeth Warren’s book The Two Income Trap: Why Middle Class Mothers and Fathers Are Going Broke is filled with economic and social policies that might sink her campaign if she voiced them today. One of the most stark examples, first pointed out by Tucker Carlson of Fox News, is this:

“A generation ago, a single breadwinner who worked diligently and spent carefully could assure his family a comfortable position in the middle class. But the frenzied bidding wars, fueled by families with two incomes changed the game for singe-income families as well, pushing them down the economic ladder,” Warren wrote. “To keep mom at home, the average single-income family must forfeit decent public schools, preschools, health insurance, and college degrees, leaving themselves and their children with tenuous holds on their middle class dreams. Such pressures have taken them out of the home and away from their children, and simultaneously made family life less, not more, financially secure.”

According to the Elizabeth Warren of 2004, when she co-authored the book with her daughter, the mass entry of women into the workforce may have been a victory for feminism, but it had a massive and detrimental effect on the middle class. Her argument is this: Wives and mothers entering the workforce did initially raise the family income and standard of living, but schools, healthcare providers, and other necessities soon took advantage of that new capital.

The result? A family just as strapped for cash as they were when only the father worked, but this time, if someone loses a job or a tragedy strikes, there’s no one at home to pick up the slack. (RELATED: Warren Supporters Say Campaign Exploits Volunteers)

Warren’s book is littered with points that sound more like something a socially-conservative Republican would say than anything a contemporary Democrat might. Warren recognized this problem heading into 2016 when she wrote an updated forward for the book in an attempt to preemptively modernize it and tie it in seamlessly with her current anti-big business stance.

“In The Two Income Trap, we told a story of families with no savings, mountains of credit card debt, and mortgages that were through the roof,” she explains. “In 2005 the Wall Street banking industry got all the changes they wanted, and struggling families lost out.”

The effects of mothers entering the workforce played a foundational role in the book itself, but the issue is nowhere to be found in the 2016 forward. Instead, fear of corporations and greedy CEOs has comfortably taken its place, as well as an obligatory hit at Donald Trump. (RELATED: Liz Warren’s 2nd Quarter Fundraising Numbers Are In. Here’s How She Stacks Up)

“Remember the 90 percent — America’s middle class, working class, and poor — the ones who got 70 percent of all income growth from 1935 through 1980? From 1980-2014, the 90 percent got nothing. None. Zero. Zip. Not a penny in income growth. Instead, for an entire generation, the top 10 percent captured all of the income growth in the entire country. 100 percent,” she wrote.

In making this replacement, Warren’s transformation of her book from a problematic blot on her record into a shining example of consistent policy advocacy is complete. But that replacement only acknowledges half of the problem she and her daughter originally presented in 2004. Companies charging families more and more for the same services was secondary to the issue of families losing the benefits of stay-at-home mothers, and in her own words, it was the “bidding war” of two income families which increased those costs in the first place, not simply the greed of Wall Street CEOs.

Her original message was pro-family, not anti-business, as she makes obvious in the opening pages of the original book.

“Having a child is now the single best predictor that a woman will end up in financial collapse.”

“When mothers joined the workforce, the family gave up something of considerable (although unrecognized) economic value: an extra skilled and dedicated adult, available to pitch in to help save the family during times of emergency.”

“The stay-at-home mother gave her family a safety net, an all-purpose insurance policy against disaster.”

Bemoaning the loss of stay-at-home moms may be anathema to the Democratic Party of 2019, but it’s the very foundation of The Two Income Trap and Warren’s diagnosis of the American middle class. The question now is: Why was she so willing to change her tune?

