The Left’s Lengthy #MeToo History

While the modern day American Left has weaponized the #MeToo movement against prominent Republicans such as President Donald Trump, as well as Justice Brett Kavanaugh, they have conveniently ignored the sordid history of left-wingers, both heroes, political leaders, and even contemporary journalists.

The recent examples, which include several reporters, are especially notable because the individuals concerned publicly championed women in their writings.

From legendary former presidents to revered members of Congress, Supreme Court justices, and celebrated activists, the lengthy history of sexual misconduct and sexism in general on the left deserves another look. Here’s a list of the alleged offenders.

Lockhart Steele: Vox Media’s Editorial Director was fired in October 2017 after a former Vox employee accused Steele of sexual harassment in a Medium post. Steele admitted to wrongdoing and was fired immediately. The former employee accused multiple Vox employees of sexual misconduct, including the company’s vice president.

Jack Smith IV: A far-left ex-Mic reporter, Smith was fired last year following allegations of sexual misconduct. Smith specialized in covering “far-right” groups, and describes himself in his Twitter bio as a “union thug” covering “fascism, nationalism and white supremacy.”

Stokely Carmichael: The civil rights movement icon and socialist organizer once said that “the position of women in the movement is prone,” a comment some of Carmichael’s friends later claimed was a joke. Carmichael later founded the “black power movement,” and became the “honorary prime minister” of the Black Panther Party.

Leon Wieseltier: Wieseltier was the literary editor of The New Republic for over three decades before moving onto The Atlantic. Wieseltier was fired from The Atlantic in 2017 after several women accused him of sexual harassment.

Sam Kriss: Kriss was another liberal casualty of the early stages of the #MeToo movement in 2017. Kriss is an outspoken male feminist, but his career came to a stumbling halt after a woman accused Kriss of sexual assault in a lengthy Facebook post.

Don Hazen: The former Mother Jones publisher and AlterNet founder fell from grace in 2017 after five women accused him of sexual misconduct. Hazen allegedly sent explicit photos to his female employees and would touch them without their consent.

Morgan Spurlock: The liberal filmmaker admitted to engaging in sexual misconduct in a 2017 blog post, saying he was previously accused of rape, and that he cheated on both of his wives. He also admitted to previously settling a sexual harassment lawsuit. Following Spurlock’s admission, his ironically-titled “Super Size Me 2” was temporarily shelved, but eventually released last month.

Michael Hafford: Another male feminist who allegedly abused women in his private life, Hafford allegedly violently choked and assaulted multiple women. Hafford was fired as a Vice columnist following the allegations.

Loren Stein: Stein was the editor in chief of The Paris Review before resigning in 2017 following several allegations of sexual harassment from his employees. Smith was accused of making publishing decisions based on women’s appearances and their relationships with him.

Jamie Kilstein: A male feminist, Kilstein hosted a liberal podcast with his ex-wife before being booted off the show after multiple women accused him of sexual abuse. One women who had been a frequent guest on the podcast said she stopped appearing due to Kilstein’s “predatory behavior.”

Emmett Rensin: Rensin is a devout male feminist and hardcore leftist who was once suspended from his role at Vox for urging people to riot if Trump came to their towns to campaign. Rensin was named in the “shitty media men” spreadsheet published last year, and was accused of abusing women close to him.

President Lyndon B. Johnson: Johnson served as President John F. Kennedy’s vice president until becoming president himself following Kennedy’s 1963 assassination. Johnson also had a long list of mistresses in his own right, and took it as a personal insult that Kennedy was remembered as a bigger womanizer than he was.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt: FDR had several affairs, including one with feminist icon Elanor Roosevelt’s secretary Marguerite ‘Missy’ LeHand. LeHand even lived in the White House during Roosevelt’s presidency, and the progressive icon even included her in his Will. (RELATED: FDR Praised Mussolini And Loved Fascism)

Justice William O. Douglas: Douglas was the godfather of liberal judicial activism and the mastermind of the court-created right to privacy. The Roosevelt-appointed Supreme Court justice was also a serial philanderer and womanizer, who was referred to by one of his fellow justices “the most cynical, shamelessly amoral character I’ve ever known.” Douglas was married four times, and was known for pursuing women young enough to be his granddaughter.

Justice William Brennan: Another iconic liberal justice with sexist tendencies, Brennan was instrumental in crafting several landmark Supreme Court decisions hailed as victories by the feminist movement, including Roe vs. Wade. However, Brennan seemingly had no use for women outside his court opinions, at one point threatening to quit the court if a woman was appointed to the bench. Brennan also refused to hire female clerks for decades, and was one of the last holdouts on the Supreme Court to do so.

Senator Edward Kennedy: The “Fredo” of the Kennedy clan took the family’s legacy of womanizing another step further in 1969, when the 37-year-old senator drove his car off a bridge and left a woman to drown to her death. Kennedy ultimately pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of the accident, but his dalliances with women did not end there. Kennedy and fellow Democratic Senator Chris Dodd of Connecticut would frequently get young women drunk at restaurants throughout the Washington D.C. area, according to a 1980’s GQ profile of the Massachusetts senator. The profile details an alleged sexual assault that occurred when a drunken Kennedy allegedly threw a waitress on a table and rubbed his genitals against her. (RELATED: What ‘Chappaquiddick’ Gets Right Is Enough To Make Your Blood Boil)

Senator Al Franken: Franken was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, ending the former comedian’s promising political career. Franken had been considered a possible front-runner for the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nomination before he resigned from the senate following eight different allegations of sexual misconduct. (RELATED: Democrats Now Regret Forcing Al Franken Out Of The Senate)

Franken and many of his former Democratic colleagues now say they regret how the saga played out, and Franken is considering a run for office in the future.