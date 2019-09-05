CNN To Host Town Hall On LGBT Issues In October

CNN’s Don Lemon announced the network will host an LGBT-focused town hall in October in partnership with the Human Rights Campaign.

The announcement came at the end of the network’s seven-hour environmental town hall, where Democratic presidential candidates fielded questions about their various proposals to combat climate change. (RELATED: Banning Plastic Straws, Fossil Fuels: Here Are Seven Standout Moments From CNN’s Climate Town Hall)

Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have taken criticism from social liberals for their positions on the LGBTQ community.

The Trump administration instituted a ban on transgender individuals from serving in the military in March of 2018.

South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, himself gay, has repeatedly criticized Pence for his conservative Christian beliefs, which condemn homosexuality as sinful and for his passage of a 2015 religious freedom bill in Indiana, which Buttigieg labeled “discriminatory” toward LGBT people.

“My problem is when those religious beliefs are used as an excuse to harm other people,” he said on CNN in April, adding “that was a huge issue for us in Indiana when he advanced a discriminatory bill in 2015 under the guise of religious freedom that said it was lawful to discriminate provided you invoke religion as your excuse, and I just believe that’s wrong.”

