Protect Yourself In An Emergency With This $35 Tactical Pocket Knife

Harness the power of a large knife in a mini package with the BLITZ Mini Tactical Pocket Knife. At less than 2 oz, the tanto blade is strong enough for indoor and outdoor tasks. At home, open boxes and remove staples for projects around the yard. While camping, open cans and carve wood around the fire. Store the mini knife in your glove compartment to cut your seatbelt in an emergency crash. Pop the 3.7-inch knife in your pocket for everyday use.

Since the BLITZ is wider than the average knife, it’s easier to grip. You will have a military-grade on your person at all times when you purchase the BLITZ Mini Tactical Pocket Knife.

MSRP: $59.99 | Sale: $35 | Discount: 41%