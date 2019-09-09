Eighth Illegal Alien Has Been Charged With A Sexual Crime In Montgomery County

A Nigerian national has been charged in Montgomery County, Maryland, for rape, marking the eighth illegal alien to be charged with rape or another sexual crime in the county since July 25.

Oluwakayode Adebusuyi, a 26-year-old man from Nigeria, allegedly raped an intoxicated woman in her car, according to ABC 7 News. Federal Immigration authorities confirmed that Adebusuyi is an illegal alien. He lives in Fairfax, Virginia, and is currently being held in detention on $250,000 bond.

A statement from federal immigration authorities confirmed that the Nigerian national is living in the U.S. unlawfully.

“On Sept. 1, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers lodged a detainer with the Montgomery County Detention Center on unlawfully present Nigerian national Oluwakayode Adewole Adebusuyi. Adebusuyi was arrested Aug. 28 on local charges, including rape,” a statement from ICE read.

This is not the first time Adebusuyi has been in trouble with the law for sexual crimes.

He was charged with a second degree assault, a fourth degree sex offense, and false imprisonment in August 2018, according to arrest documents obtained by ABC 7. However, prosecutors dropped the charges for unknown reasons. Adebusuyi has since worked as a ride-share driver.

News of the arrest marks the latest rape or sexual charge by an illegal alien in Montgomery County since County Executive Marc Elrich signed a “sanctuary” order in July that largely forbids local authorities from cooperating with federal immigration authorities. The “Promoting Community Trust Executive Order,” prohibits county police officers from asking about a suspect’s immigration status and bars police from working with ICE.

A total of eight illegal aliens have now been arrested in Montgomery County since July 25. The last to be charged, Carrasco-Hernandez, a 37-year-old Honduran national, was arrested by local authorities in late August for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl, his step-daughter.

In another example, Nestor Lopez-Guzman was apprehended by county police on Aug. 18 on molestation charges. ICE issued a detainer request Aug. 14 for Nelson Reyes-Medrano of El Salvador, who was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl at knifepoint.

The slate of sexual abuse charges has placed a national spotlight on the Montgomery County government, attracting widespread media attention and criticism, including United States Citizenship and Immigration Services Chief Ken Cuccinelli. Montgomery County has responded by claiming Cuccinelli and “national conservative news outlets and neo-Nazi sympathizers” of mischaracterizing their criminal justice system. (RELATED: Nearly 500 Illegal Aliens Have Been Released From North Carolina Jails, Despite ICE Detainers)

Elrich has also defended his county’s policies toward illegal aliens, claiming the release of undocumented immigrants is solely up to the judicial system. Immigration experts told the Daily Caller News Foundation that his statements were “absurd” and “insulting.”

