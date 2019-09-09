Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro Engaged To Former Basketball Star Joakim Noah

Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro has gotten engaged to former NBA star Joakim Noah.

The star model from Brazil announced the news on Instagram on Saturday, and wrote in part, "I couldn't be happier! We are getting married guys."

There are great moves in life, and then there are power moves like marrying a superstar model. Ribeiro is one of the most attractive women on the planet.

She didn't become a Victoria's Secret Angel by accident. That job is reserved for the best models in the game, and there's no question Ribeiro meets that standard and then some.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Aug 16, 2019 at 5:22pm PDT

Noah's time playing pro basketball might be over, but I think it's more than fair to say he's 100% still winning at life.

Imagine how successful you need to be in order to go from being an NBA star to getting engaged to a certified smoke of a model.

Absolutely unreal run of success for Mr. Noah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Jul 30, 2019 at 5:58pm PDT

Props to Ribeiro and the Florida Gators legend for taking the big leap together. We wish them nothing but the best!