Florida Woman Gets Banned For Life From Walt Disney World Over A Cigarette

A Florida woman has been banned for life from the “Happiest Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World, after she reportedly got into a fight with a taxi driver over a cigarette.

It all went down last Thursday, when 53-year-old Ellen McMillion of Brandon, Florida, allegedly started hitting the taxi driver outside of Disney's Hollywood Studio's after she asked for a cigarette and the man explained that he didn't have any, according to CBS 12 News in a piece published Tuesday.

An arrest report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office said that a Disney security guard and a deputy working at the park intervened.

Law enforcement said the woman was reportedly slurring her words and they could smell a strong odor of alcohol on her breath.

“She also verbally stated she was drunk multiple times,” the report read, per the Orlando Sentinel. She demanded a cigarette multiple times and stated she was not going to speak to deputies until she got a cigarette.”

“McMillion was still yelling profanities as multiple adults and children walked by,” the report added.

She has since been charged with third-degree felony battery on an officer and one misdemeanor count of disorderly intoxication. In addition, she is banned from “all Walt Disney World properties,” the arrest affidavit read.

“We have no tolerance for violence,” Disney spokeswoman Erica Ettori shared in a statement.