Over 2,000 Fetal Remains Found On Late Abortion Doctor’s Property, Sheriff’s Office Says

Family members discovered 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains on the property of an abortion doctor who passed away on Sept. 3, authorities said Friday.

An attorney representing former Dr. Ulrich George Klopfer’s family told the Will County, Illinois, Coroner’s Office Thursday they discovered what appeared to be fetal remains and asked the coroner to properly remove them, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

“Will County Sheriff’s Detectives, Crime Scene Investigators and representatives from the Will County Coroner’s Office arrived at an address in unincorporated Will County,” the sheriff’s office said. “Personnel were directed to an area of the property where 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains were located. The Will County Coroner’s Office took possession of the remains.”

Authorities are investigating the situation. Klopfer previously ran abortion clinics in Fort Wayne, Gary and South Bend, Indiana. (RELATED: Buttigieg Draws On Bible, Suggests Unborn Babies Can Be Aborted Up Until Their First Breath)

“There is no evidence that any medical procedures were conducted at the property,” the sheriff’s office continued.

Klopfer, who died at 75, reportedly performed 30,000 abortions since 1974, according to Heavy.

The Indiana Medical Licensing Board indefinitely suspended Klopfer’s medical license in August 2016, NBC affiliate WNDU reported. “Well let me put it this way, the Attorney General’s Office and the Right-to-Lifers are in bed together,” Klopfer told the outlet at the time. “How is that?”

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office filed a January 2016 complaint saying Klopfer had failed to provide qualified people to monitor sedated patients who were obtaining abortions.

“Women get pregnant, men don’t. We need to respect women making a decision that they think is best in their life,” he told the Indiana Medical Licensing Board in 2016, according to The Fort Wayne Journal Gazette. “I’m not here to dictate to anybody. I’m not here to judge anybody.”

Klopfer did not give pain medication to all the women he performed abortions on, the publication reported. The doctor allegedly only gave pain medication to women under 16 and to women who could pay him extra.

