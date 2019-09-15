Kamala Harris, Julian Castro Call For Kavanaugh’s Ouster Following Reports Drudging Up Old Allegations

Sen. Kamala Harris and fellow Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro are calling for Congress to impeach sitting Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after a report Saturday resurrected allegations against the justice.

“I sat through those hearings. Brett Kavanaugh lied to the U.S. Senate and most importantly to the American people,” the California senator said in a tweet Sunday. “He was put on the Court through a sham process and his place on the Court is an insult to the pursuit of truth and justice. He must be impeached.”

I sat through those hearings. Brett Kavanaugh lied to the U.S. Senate and most importantly to the American people. He was put on the Court through a sham process and his place on the Court is an insult to the pursuit of truth and justice. He must be impeached. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 15, 2019

Harris was reacting to a story Saturday in The New York Times from reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly, who authored a forthcoming book about the justice called “The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation.” The pair reported they reached seven individuals who could further corroborate Deborah Ramirez’s accusation.

“It’s more clear than ever that Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath. He should be impeached,” former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Castro said on Twitter Saturday night.

Another candidate was more circumspect. “My concern here is that the process was a sham. I don’t think you can look at impeachment hearings without getting the documents … and the attorney general is shielding documents,” Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said in an ABC interview Sunday morning.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, blasted the report and told his Twitter followers Sunday that Kavanaugh “should start suing people for libel.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.